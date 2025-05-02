Government's Caste Census U-turn: A Dance of Opposition and Adoption
The Congress criticized the Modi government for initially opposing a caste census but eventually adopting it under public pressure, following a pattern of dismissing beneficial schemes only to later claim them. This decision is considered a response to mounting public and opposition demands for social justice through a comprehensive caste enumeration.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has accused the Modi government of a familiar pattern: opposing beneficial policies only to adopt them under public pressure. This time, the issue at hand is the caste census, a long-demanded exercise aimed at achieving social justice, which the BJP-led government has now agreed to conduct.
According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, this decision by the Modi regime exemplifies its strategic habit of initially ridiculing progressive measures and later championing them if deemed politically advantageous, a tactic previously observed with policies like MGNREGA and GST.
Amid opposition-led demands, the BJP's shift towards a caste-based census is viewed as a major milestone in acknowledging India's diverse societal fabric. This exercise, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marks the inclusion of caste details in the next population census for the first time since Independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariff Tremors: How Trump's Trade Policies Impact E-Commerce Giants Shein and Temu
Cleric Slams Opposition Over Waqf Act Petitions in Supreme Court
Chirag Paswan Accuses Opposition of Spreading Misinformation Over Waqf Act
Chirag Paswan Accuses Opposition of Inciting Unrest with Divisive Narratives
Rise of protectionist policies have the potential to disrupt global supply chains, increase production costs, says finance minister.