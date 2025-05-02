Government's Caste Census U-turn: A Dance of Opposition and Adoption

The Congress has accused the Modi government of a familiar pattern: opposing beneficial policies only to adopt them under public pressure. This time, the issue at hand is the caste census, a long-demanded exercise aimed at achieving social justice, which the BJP-led government has now agreed to conduct.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, this decision by the Modi regime exemplifies its strategic habit of initially ridiculing progressive measures and later championing them if deemed politically advantageous, a tactic previously observed with policies like MGNREGA and GST.

Amid opposition-led demands, the BJP's shift towards a caste-based census is viewed as a major milestone in acknowledging India's diverse societal fabric. This exercise, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marks the inclusion of caste details in the next population census for the first time since Independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)