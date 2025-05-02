Political Clash Over Raigad Guardian Ministership

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has stirred the political waters by criticizing the Shiv Sena over the appointment of Aditi Tatkare as the guardian minister of Raigad district.

The tussle between Shiv Sena and NCP, key players in the Mahayuti alliance, over this political position highlights the ongoing power struggle. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initially assigned the role to Tatkare, a decision that did not sit well with Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale, who was eyeing the same post.

The political tension reflects deeper local dynamics, given that Tatkare's father is an influential figure in the district's politics. The district's representation is split among Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP, each holding significant political stakes.

