Delhi's Infrastructure Overhaul: BJP Leaders Criticize AAP's 12-Year Rule

Delhi BJP leaders Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Ravindra Singh Negi have strongly criticized the AAP's 12-year tenure for what they termed as neglect of critical infrastructure issues. Both leaders applauded Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Water Minister Parvesh Verma for their immediate response to ongoing challenges, such as the infamous traffic snarl at Minto Bridge and swift drain cleaning operations within just 65 days of BJP governance.

'During the previous AAP government, were there potholes in the party or was the party in a pothole?' questioned Chahal while pointing out the backlog left by former CM Arvind Kejriwal. He lauded the current administration for tackling these tasks effectively. Ravindra Singh Negi emphasized the contrast between the BJP's brief 65-day rule and AAP's extended governance, underlining new efforts like active drain cleaning and a visible administrative presence on the streets.

Elsewhere, NDMC Vice Chairman Chahal, assessing the city's situation from the command centre following unexpected heavy rain, reported efficient handling of waterlogging across NDMC roads. Chahal highlighted that 25 complaints, including 12 concerning waterlogging, were resolved promptly.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, while launching 400 e-buses, acknowledged how the early rains underscored the urgency for infrastructure renewal. She celebrated the collaborative efforts of the 'triple-engine government'—incorporating Centre, Delhi, and local bodies—which she claimed will counteract Delhi's outdated infrastructure. Gupta did not spare a chance to critique her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting he remained oblivious to the capital's needs, pointing to his alleged inactivity during his term.

(With inputs from agencies.)