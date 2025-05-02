Left Menu

Assam CM Vows Strong Measures Against Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warns of severe actions against pro-Pakistan slogans following the Pahalgam terror attack. During a campaign rally, he urged citizens to support PM Modi and the army. Sarma accused Congress of corruption during its rule and credited BJP with providing security and development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stern warning against those chanting pro-Pakistan slogans in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing a rally for the panchayat elections, Sarma emphasized his resolve to take strong action against those compromising national integrity.

Sarma urged the people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army in their quest to eliminate Pakistani terrorists globally. Emphasizing the need for strong national unity, Sarma declared that those raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans will face strict consequences.

Highlighting past governance issues, Sarma criticized the Congress government for corruption and lack of security. He attributed improvements in development and safety to the BJP's governance, urging voters to recognize the positive changes since the BJP's rise to power in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

