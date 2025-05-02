Sleepless Politics: Modi's Jibe Sparks Opposition Stir

During the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed critique towards the opposition bloc INDIA and the Congress, particularly noting the attendance of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Modi suggested that the involvement of these figures would cause 'sleepless nights' for many in the opposition.

Shashi Tharoor, often in the spotlight for his remarks, faced scrutiny within his party both for his perceived leniency towards the BJP and his commendation of India's strategic diplomacy under Modi's leadership in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Congress rebuked Modi for focusing on unsettling the opposition amid serious national security concerns post the Pahalgam terror attack.

The event, spearheaded by the Adani Group, drew further attention as Modi commended Vijayan as a vital part of the opposition, insinuating unity within political discord. The Congress countered with accusations that Modi prioritizes business interests over national security, indicating a focus on the partnership with the Adani-led initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)