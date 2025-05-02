Left Menu

Sleepless Politics: Modi's Jibe Sparks Opposition Stir

Prime Minister Modi criticized the opposition during the Vizhinjam International Seaport event, attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Modi's remarks implied discomfort for the opposition. Congress leaders accused Modi of distractions amid real threats, while Tharoor faced internal criticism for praising Modi's diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:34 IST
Sleepless Politics: Modi's Jibe Sparks Opposition Stir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed critique towards the opposition bloc INDIA and the Congress, particularly noting the attendance of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Modi suggested that the involvement of these figures would cause 'sleepless nights' for many in the opposition.

Shashi Tharoor, often in the spotlight for his remarks, faced scrutiny within his party both for his perceived leniency towards the BJP and his commendation of India's strategic diplomacy under Modi's leadership in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Congress rebuked Modi for focusing on unsettling the opposition amid serious national security concerns post the Pahalgam terror attack.

The event, spearheaded by the Adani Group, drew further attention as Modi commended Vijayan as a vital part of the opposition, insinuating unity within political discord. The Congress countered with accusations that Modi prioritizes business interests over national security, indicating a focus on the partnership with the Adani-led initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025