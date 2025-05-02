Escalation in Syria: Israeli Airstrike Near Presidential Palace Sparks Global Tensions

Early Friday, Israel's air force launched an airstrike near Syria's presidential palace after warning Syrian authorities against advancing towards villages inhabited by the Druze minority in southern Syria. This event marks the second Israeli strike in Syria this week.

The move follows several days of violent clashes near Damascus between pro-Syrian government forces and Druze fighters, leaving numerous casualties. Israel's most recent strike appears to be a potent warning aimed at Syria's Islamist-led leadership.

Criticism has arisen from Syrias's Druze spiritual leadership, condemning Syria's government for perceived attacks on their community. Meanwhile, the international community is urged to support Syria against perceived threats to its national security and unity. The situation continues to be monitored amid rising regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)