Escalation in Syria: Israeli Airstrike Near Presidential Palace Sparks Global Tensions
An Israeli airstrike near Syria's presidential palace follows recent clashes between pro-government forces and the Druze minority. These tensions, criticized by Druze leaders as 'genocidal', reflect the complex dynamics involving Syrian governance and community sects. Internationally, these moves prompt calls for protecting Syria's sovereignty.
Early Friday, Israel's air force launched an airstrike near Syria's presidential palace after warning Syrian authorities against advancing towards villages inhabited by the Druze minority in southern Syria. This event marks the second Israeli strike in Syria this week.
The move follows several days of violent clashes near Damascus between pro-Syrian government forces and Druze fighters, leaving numerous casualties. Israel's most recent strike appears to be a potent warning aimed at Syria's Islamist-led leadership.
Criticism has arisen from Syrias's Druze spiritual leadership, condemning Syria's government for perceived attacks on their community. Meanwhile, the international community is urged to support Syria against perceived threats to its national security and unity. The situation continues to be monitored amid rising regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
