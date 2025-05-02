India Demands Global Financial Review of Pakistan Aid

In a diplomatic move to pressure its neighbor, India is set to request global financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to reassess their aid programs to Pakistan. This follows a deadly attack in Pahalgam last month that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The Indian government plans to raise the issue with the IMF, which will meet with Pakistani officials on May 9 to review its extended funding facility, including a potential USD 1.3 billion climate resilience loan, and ongoing bailout initiatives worth USD 7 billion.

The Asian Development Bank has significantly invested in Pakistan, with commitments totaling USD 43.4 billion, while the World Bank recently approved a massive USD 20 billion package. India's call for scrutiny comes amid tensions and aims to leverage financial channels to challenge Pakistan diplomatically.

