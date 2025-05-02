Incoming German Government Reviews AfD Ban

The incoming German government is contemplating a significant move to potentially ban the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has recently been classified as extremist. This decision comes as the party's actions are being viewed as a severe threat to the country's democratic values.

Social Democrat leader Lars Klingbeil, who is positioned to take up the finance minister's role in the new administration, expressed his concerns to Bild newspaper. He described the AfD's intentions as an outright attack on Germany's democratic framework, highlighting the urgency of addressing the situation effectively.

The potential ban reflects the incoming government's dedication to safeguarding democracy, as they take a firm stance against any attempts to undermine the political stability and democratic structures that uphold the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)