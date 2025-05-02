George Simion, a prominent hard-right politician in Romania, is gaining ground in the first round of the presidential elections set for Sunday. Despite concerns over his eurosceptic nationalism, he argues that NATO's disintegration poses a greater danger than Russia.

Simion, 38, opposes military aid to Ukraine and criticizes EU leadership while aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again agenda. He emphasizes the need for U.S. leadership within NATO and advocates for increased European defense spending.

Analysts caution that Simion's victory could isolate Romania internationally, destabilize NATO's eastern flank, and erode investments. Despite these concerns, Simion reassures investors of fair business opportunities and prioritizes Romanian farmers in the Black Sea port of Constanta.

(With inputs from agencies.)