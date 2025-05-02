Left Menu

Congress Calls for Unity and Justice after Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Congress Working Committee expressed solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, urging accountability and a strong response to Pakistan. They emphasized unity against terrorism and stressed long-term support for victims' families. The CWC also demanded inquiry into security lapses and called for firm actions against attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:03 IST
Viusal of CWC meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has voiced its solidarity with the families of the 26 individuals killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The brutal incident, occurring in the popular Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left the nation grieving and calling for justice.

In a statement, the CWC expressed its unwavering support for the grieving families, declaring their loss as a collective national pain. "We stand with them, not just in words, but through genuine and lasting solidarity," the statement read. The Congress party demanded immediate accountability, calling for answers and justice for the attack's victims.

Highlighting a unified stance against terrorism, the Congress Party urged the Indian government to deliver a decisive response to Pakistan, the perceived instigator. "This is a moment for national unity, transcending political divides. The architects of this attack must face the consequences of their actions," the CWC asserted, pressing for strategic international cooperation and a firm Indian stance against terror exports.

The party further emphasized the need for sustained support for victim families, advocating for rehabilitation and mental health assistance alongside compensation. They also called for a comprehensive inquiry into security failures despite the region's fortified status, insisting that the public deserves full transparency.

The Congress appealed for national calm and resilience, with Congress leader Harish Rawat urging immediate action to ensure Pakistan receives a clear, no-tolerance message. Meanwhile, Himachal Congress Chief Pratibha Singh stressed continued pressure on the government to take actions against Pakistan, reinforcing Congress's commitment to address terrorism decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

