Trinamool Congress Challenges Congress's Credibility in Goa
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale accuses Congress of failing Goan voters by switching loyalties to BJP. He stresses TMC's intention to offer a reliable alternative for the state. Despite setbacks in the 2022 elections, TMC dissolves its committees, promising renewed dedication to the welfare of Goa.
- Country:
- India
In a bold accusation, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale charged the Congress with betraying Goa's trust, suggesting it colluded with the BJP, leaving voters seeking an honest change.
Gokhale highlighted the defections within Congress, pointing out that despite securing significant support, Congress representatives switched allegiance to their political rival, BJP, thereby letting down the electorate twice.
The Trinamool Congress aims to serve as a genuine alternative for Goa's political landscape, committing itself to reform initiatives and announcing new party structures aimed at better governance and people-centric politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trinamool
- Congress
- Saket Gokhale
- Goa
- elections
- BJP
- defections
- politics
- alternative
- committees
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Slams BJP Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Stance Amid Waqf Act Controversy
VIP President Mukesh Sahni Eyes Deputy CM Role in Bihar Elections
Sanjay Raut Endorses Mamata's Allegations Against BJP Amid AI Technology Debate
Bihar Elections: RJD-Congress Strategy Focuses on Winnability, Not Seat-Sharing