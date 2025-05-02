Trinamool Congress Challenges Congress's Credibility in Goa

In a bold accusation, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale charged the Congress with betraying Goa's trust, suggesting it colluded with the BJP, leaving voters seeking an honest change.

Gokhale highlighted the defections within Congress, pointing out that despite securing significant support, Congress representatives switched allegiance to their political rival, BJP, thereby letting down the electorate twice.

The Trinamool Congress aims to serve as a genuine alternative for Goa's political landscape, committing itself to reform initiatives and announcing new party structures aimed at better governance and people-centric politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)