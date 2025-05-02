Trump Calls for Sturdy Defense Budget Amid Security Priorities
President Trump has requested Congress to approve an $892.6 billion defense budget for 2026, maintaining current spending levels to bolster military strength and national security. The White House emphasizes the budget's importance in curbing global threats, especially from China, while Republicans plan additional defense spending linked to tax cuts.
In a strategic move for maintaining U.S. defense capabilities, President Donald Trump has requested Congress to sanction a defense budget of $892.6 billion for the fiscal year 2026, a figure unchanged from 2025 levels.
This proposal underscores prioritizing military reinforcement, national security, and deterrence, despite being described as a budget cut in real terms owing to inflation, according to Republican Senator Roger Wicker, whom influences military policy in Congress.
The budget encompasses funding for the Department of Defense and other associated security agencies, with the White House emphasizing its role in countering potential threats, particularly from China. Concurrently, Republicans aim to integrate a $150 billion defense package in line with Trump's extensive tax bills, both awaiting Congressional discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
