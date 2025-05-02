BJP Claims First Ever Caste Census, Accuses Congress of Misleading India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly accused the Congress party of deceiving the nation regarding the issue of caste enumeration. According to statements made on Friday, the BJP claims it was the Modi administration that initiated the decision to conduct such a census for the first time in independent India.

Sambit Patra, national spokesperson for the BJP, criticized the Congress, stating that despite being in power with allies for over six decades, they had never carried out a caste census. Patra emphasized the transformative policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at fundamental social justice reforms.

The Congress party, on the other hand, continues to assert its influence, demanding a clear timeline for the census and the removal of the 50 percent reservation cap for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes. The Modi government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census marks a significant policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)