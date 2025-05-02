Left Menu

Pakistan's Call for UN Security Council Meeting Amid Rising India Tensions

Pakistan asserts its right to request a United Nations Security Council meeting amid escalating tensions with India following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation has sparked significant international concern, pushing Greece, the current UNSC president, to consider an imminent meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:50 IST
Pakistan's Call for UN Security Council Meeting Amid Rising India Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan has declared its right to petition the United Nations Security Council for a meeting as tensions rise with India following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people last month.

The attack has heightened regional and international security concerns, according to Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who emphasized the legitimacy of raising the issue at the Security Council. Pakistan, a non-permanent Council member, is poised to preside over the body in July.

The discourse comes amid Greece's presidency of the Council, with Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris suggesting a session might be convened soon to address the escalating situation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025