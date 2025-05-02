Pakistan's Call for UN Security Council Meeting Amid Rising India Tensions

Pakistan has declared its right to petition the United Nations Security Council for a meeting as tensions rise with India following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people last month.

The attack has heightened regional and international security concerns, according to Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who emphasized the legitimacy of raising the issue at the Security Council. Pakistan, a non-permanent Council member, is poised to preside over the body in July.

The discourse comes amid Greece's presidency of the Council, with Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris suggesting a session might be convened soon to address the escalating situation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

