Delhi MCD Bypolls Set to Shake Up Political Landscape

The State Election Commission of Delhi is expected to announce bypolls for 12 MCD wards soon. These vacancies arose after several councillors were elected to higher office. The AAP's recent dominance in MCD is challenged by the BJP's latest mayoral victories, intensifying the political scenario.

Updated: 02-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission of Delhi is poised to announce by-elections for 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, according to official sources. The vacancies were created as politicians ascended to higher political roles.

In a strategic notification, the commission has appointed electoral registration officers for the affected wards, aligning with the current political climate and legal framework. These developments come in the wake of a political churn, with incumbent politicians from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing assembly seats earlier this year.

The bypolls signify a crucial political moment as the two major parties, AAP and BJP, vie for dominance in Delhi's political sphere. AAP's dominance in MCD is challenged by BJP's success in recent mayoral elections, potentially setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

