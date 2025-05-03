Tunisian Court Issues Severe Sentences to Former Officials
A Tunisian court sentenced former officials, including ex-Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, to 18-36 years in prison for facilitating jihadists' departure to Syria over the past decade. Eight individuals were implicated in the charges.
A Tunisian court imposed harsh prison terms on former officials, including ex-Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, accusing them of aiding jihadists in leaving for Syria over the past decade.
The controversial verdict saw sentences ranging from 18 to 36 years for eight individuals, stoking tensions in the political landscape.
TAP state news agency reported that these figures, tied to the opposition Ennahda party, face severe repercussions amid allegations of abetting foreign fighters.
