Marco Rubio: Trump's Trusted Diplomat Expands Influence

In a surprising yet strategic appointment, President Donald Trump has entrusted Marco Rubio with the role of interim national security adviser, further enhancing the former Florida senator's influence in his administration. This decision highlights Trump's growing trust in Rubio, despite their contentious past during the 2016 Republican presidential campaign.

Rubio has rapidly ascended in the administration, taking on various significant roles. Currently, he is not only the interim national security adviser but also the U.S. Agency for International Development administrator and acting national archivist. His expanding responsibilities underscore his reliability to Trump, who praised Rubio's work as 'unbelievable.'

While Rubio has embraced Trump's 'America First' agenda, including stringent immigration policies, his multiple roles raise concerns over his capacity to manage them effectively. Nevertheless, Rubio's spokeswoman at the State Department assures that a capable team supports him. What remains clear is Rubio's pivotal role in shaping U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)