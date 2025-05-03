Judge blocks Trump executive order targeting elite law firm, blow to his retribution campaign
A federal judge on Friday blocked a White House executive order targeting an elite law firm, dealing a setback to President Donald Trump's campaign of retribution against the legal profession.
US District Beryl Howell said the executive order against the law firm of Perkins Coie violated multiple provisions of the Constitution and ordered that it be immediately nullified.
The order sought to punish the firm by stripping the security clearances of its lawyers, blocking its employees from accessing federal buildings and cancelling federal contracts involving the firm.
