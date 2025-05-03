Left Menu

Transition Amidst Turbulence: Trump's Economic Outlook

President Donald Trump emphasized that the U.S. is in a "transition period" amidst concerns of a recession. He downplayed any immediate economic downturn, citing strong employment and urging the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Despite recent data showing slowed job growth, Trump expressed optimism for future economic improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 05:28 IST
President Donald Trump addressed concerns about the U.S. economy, describing the current phase as a "transition period" and projecting a positive future. In an interview with NBC News, Trump minimized the potential impacts of a short-term recession while advocating for a more robust economic policy.

Trump reiterated his belief in the economy's potential to improve, citing strong employment figures and calling for the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. His comments on social media reinforced this stance, despite recent data revealing a slight deceleration in job growth for April.

The president's remarks come amid increasing public dissatisfaction with his economic policies, as illustrated by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showing a decline in approval ratings. Nonetheless, some economists maintain that robust consumer spending and private investment could counteract any negative effects and encourage growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

