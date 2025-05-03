Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

As Singaporeans head to the polls for the 19th General Election 2025, a total of 2,758,846 registered voters are set to decide the country's political direction amid global economic uncertainties.

Polling stations, totaling 1,240 across the island, opened at 8 am and will close at 8 pm, with results anticipated late into the night.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong seeks a fresh mandate for the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), aiming to continue its long-standing governance and development of Singapore into a globally recognized financial hub.

The election occurs during tense global trade conditions, especially between the United States and China, both crucial to Singapore's economy. Multinational corporations and Asian businesses are closely following the election, given Singapore's role as a gateway to Asian markets.

In this competitive political landscape, a total of 92 out of 97 parliamentary seats are being contested by 211 candidates from various political parties, with key issues such as the cost of living, housing, and foreign workers' influence taking center stage.

Singapore's population reached approximately 6.04 million in June 2024, with non-resident numbers driving the growth, according to the Population-in-Brief report.

On nomination day, the PAP secured five seats uncontested in the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representation Constituency, reflecting its strategic strength. Overseas Singaporeans have begun casting their votes at designated mission posts worldwide.

Eleven political parties and two independents are vying for seats across 32 constituencies. The PAP fields candidates in every constituency, while opposition parties like the Workers' Party and the Progress Singapore Party focus on specific areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)