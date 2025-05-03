Australians took to the polls with a sense of style and tradition on election day, as they fired up barbecues and wore 'budgy smugglers'—tight swimming trunks—while voting. These unique customs, alongside the sharing of 'democracy sausages,' have become emblematic of the nation's electoral rituals.

Social media platforms were abuzz with voters sharing snapshots of their election day snacks under the hashtag #democracysausage, highlighting the lighthearted spirit accompanying the democratic process. One voter humorously declared their dual accomplishments of casting a vote and indulging in a sausage on platform X.

Polling stations near Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach saw swimmers casting votes in their characteristic swimwear, with a local brand incentivizing participation by gifting free trunks to the first 200 voters in 'smugglers.' Saturday's election, favoring Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, unfolds amid economic apprehensions linked to U.S. tariffs and global volatility.

