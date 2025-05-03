Farmers Lead Emergency Kisan Panchayat Amid Political Tensions

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) is gearing up for an emergency 'Kisan Panchayat' in Muzaffarnagar this Saturday. The decision follows a protest rally against the Pahalgam terror attack, where farmer leader Rakesh Tikait faced opposition.

BKU national president Naresh Tikait announced that the meeting will occur at Muzaffarnagar's GIC ground to address the incident. He accused a political party of being behind a conspiracy aimed at undermining the farmers' movement.

Rakesh Tikait faced heckling at the rally, organized by right-wing groups, and alleged it was politically motivated. Meanwhile, the BKU plans a tractor march to protest the Pahalgam terror attack, urging the government to act decisively against terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)