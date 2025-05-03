Goa Temple Tragedy: Leaders Demand Inquiry Into Stampede
A tragic stampede at Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Goa resulted in six deaths and numerous injuries. The BJP's Goa unit president confirmed the Prime Minister's Office is actively overseeing the situation. Opposition parties demanded an investigation to establish accountability and ensure ongoing festival safety measures.
- Country:
- India
A devastating stampede occurred at the Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao, Goa, leading to the tragic loss of six lives and injuries to many others. The mishap struck during the temple's annual festival, prompting an immediate response from political leaders.
Damodar Naik, president of the BJP's Goa unit, disclosed that the Prime Minister's Office is directly engaged in monitoring developments. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held discussions with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to assess the situation, offering federal assistance to the state.
Opposition parties, including the Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), have called for a thorough investigation into the causative factors of the stampede. They seek governmental accountability and urgent action to prevent such incidents. Condolences were extended to the victims' families, alongside calls for medical and financial aid to assist those impacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
