Congress Accused of Undermining Indian Army Over Surgical Strike Proof Demands

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress, accusing them of demoralizing the Indian armed forces. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's demand for proof of past surgical strikes has sparked controversy, with BJP labeling Congress as sympathetic to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:19 IST
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has launched a broadside against the Congress, accusing the party of undermining the morale of the Indian armed forces. This comes after remarks by former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi, who insisted on evidence of surgical strikes conducted in Pakistan under the BJP government.

Poonawalla controversially branded the Congress as the "Pakistan Prast Party," suggesting that leaders like Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi repeatedly demoralize the military by aligning with Pakistani interests. He criticized the Congress for allegedly providing a "clean chit" to Pakistan while blaming Hindutva.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned Channi's stance, describing it as reflective of the "dirty mentality" of the Congress leadership. The party's repeated questioning of military actions, according to critics, undermines national unity while calls for proof of military operations persist amid ongoing debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

