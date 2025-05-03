Singapore's Election: A Test of PAP's Enduring Grip
Singaporeans voted on Saturday in an election expected to continue the People's Action Party's rule, testing the new prime minister, Lawrence Wong's popularity amid economic challenges. With living costs and trade tension as key issues, the election will gauge the opposition's ability to gain influence.
Singaporeans went to the polls on Saturday, with the election outcome almost certain to extend the People's Action Party's (PAP) longstanding rule. This election serves as a critical litmus test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is keen to improve upon PAP's previous electoral performance.
Amid looming economic challenges, including living costs and the impacts of global trade tensions, Wong's administration faces high stakes. The election is a key opportunity for opposition parties to challenge PAP's dominance, even as their limited resources and reach trail far behind the ruling party.
Polls closed at 8 p.m., with results anticipated by early Sunday. The election's outcome may influence Singapore's political landscape, especially if the opposition, powered by younger voters, can make significant gains and offer vigorous competition in future contests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- election
- PAP
- Lawrence Wong
- opposition
- political
- trade war
- voting
- prime minister
- government
ALSO READ
South Korea's Bold Budget Boost: Battling Trade Wars and Domestic Challenges
China's Market Holds Steady Amid Trade War Hopes
Jerome Powell Praised for Economic Truth-Telling Amid Political Pressure
Stabbing in Seelampur Sparks Political Outcry
Tensions Rise as NHRC and Governor Visit Riot-Hit Malda Amid Political Row