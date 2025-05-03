Singapore's Election: A Test of PAP's Enduring Grip

Singaporeans went to the polls on Saturday, with the election outcome almost certain to extend the People's Action Party's (PAP) longstanding rule. This election serves as a critical litmus test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is keen to improve upon PAP's previous electoral performance.

Amid looming economic challenges, including living costs and the impacts of global trade tensions, Wong's administration faces high stakes. The election is a key opportunity for opposition parties to challenge PAP's dominance, even as their limited resources and reach trail far behind the ruling party.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., with results anticipated by early Sunday. The election's outcome may influence Singapore's political landscape, especially if the opposition, powered by younger voters, can make significant gains and offer vigorous competition in future contests.

