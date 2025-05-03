BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses Congress of Undermining National Morale
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi for questioning the Balakot surgical strikes. Labeling Congress as "Anti-National Congress," Poonawalla accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of attacking the forces' morale and aiding Pakistan. Channi has demanded evidence for the strikes, igniting controversy.
In a sharp rebuke, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi's skepticism over the surgical strikes in Balakot. Poonawalla accused Channi, close to Rahul Gandhi, of undermining the national efforts against terrorism.
He suggested the Indian National Congress be renamed as "Anti-National Congress" for its alleged internal contradictions, asserting they prioritize politics over national security by questioning the government's stance while supporting Pakistan over India.
Poonawalla notably pointed fingers at Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for statements perceived as supportive of Pakistan and harmful to the Indian armed forces' morale. Channi's demands for evidence of the strikes prompted the sharp BJP response.
