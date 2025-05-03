Left Menu

BJP Rallies Forces in Tamil Nadu for 2026 Election Battle

BJP President J P Nadda reviewed Tamil Nadu’s preparedness for 2026 Assembly elections, urging party leaders to begin preparations. He attended a core group meeting with state leaders and participated in Saiva Siddhanta conference. Nainar Nagendran expressed intent to unseat DMK in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:24 IST
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda convened with Tamil Nadu party leaders to assess the state's readiness for the 2026 Assembly elections. During his visit, Nadda emphasized the importance of early preparations and organizational work to secure a strong showing.

The gathering included senior party figures, focusing on strategies to increase BJP's legislative presence and challenge the ruling DMK government. Nainar Nagendran, TN BJP chief, voiced the goal of unseating DMK in the next election.

Nadda also participated in the Sixth International Conference on Saiva Siddhanta, affirming the BJP's commitment to preserving India's cultural and spiritual legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support and best wishes for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

