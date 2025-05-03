BJP Rallies Forces in Tamil Nadu for 2026 Election Battle
BJP President J P Nadda reviewed Tamil Nadu’s preparedness for 2026 Assembly elections, urging party leaders to begin preparations. He attended a core group meeting with state leaders and participated in Saiva Siddhanta conference. Nainar Nagendran expressed intent to unseat DMK in the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
BJP national president J P Nadda convened with Tamil Nadu party leaders to assess the state's readiness for the 2026 Assembly elections. During his visit, Nadda emphasized the importance of early preparations and organizational work to secure a strong showing.
The gathering included senior party figures, focusing on strategies to increase BJP's legislative presence and challenge the ruling DMK government. Nainar Nagendran, TN BJP chief, voiced the goal of unseating DMK in the next election.
Nadda also participated in the Sixth International Conference on Saiva Siddhanta, affirming the BJP's commitment to preserving India's cultural and spiritual legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support and best wishes for the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DMK Criticizes Vice President for Unethical Remarks on Judiciary
DMK's Defiant Stance: Tamil Nadu Resists Central Impositions
Durai Vaiko Steps Down Amid MDMK Turmoil
DMK Slam BJP Leader Over Supreme Court Critique
MoSPI to Host Data Users Conference at IGIDR Mumbai to Strengthen Dialogue Between Data Producers and Users