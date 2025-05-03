Trump's Papal Photo Sparks Online Frenzy

US President Donald Trump stirred controversy and conversation by posting an AI-generated photo of himself dressed as the Pope on his social media platforms. The image, shared from both his personal and White House accounts, immediately drew sharp reactions, ranging from criticism to amusement.

The timing of the post, just days after the death of Pope Francis, raised eyebrows. While some saw it as a light joke, many viewed it as disrespectful to the Vatican and the late Pope. Trump's previous remarks about wanting to be Pope added fuel to the debate.

Public response varied widely. While some social media users applauded the bold move, others saw it as a sign of Trump's arrogance. As the Vatican prepares to select a new pope, the spectacle surrounding Trump's photo has generated significant online buzz.

(With inputs from agencies.)