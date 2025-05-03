Left Menu

Trump's Papal Photo Sparks Online Frenzy

US President Donald Trump's AI-generated image of himself in papal attire ignited mixed reactions on social media. Following the death of Pope Francis, Trump's post was seen by some as humorous while others criticized it as insensitive. The image became a viral topic of discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:40 IST
Trump's Papal Photo Sparks Online Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump stirred controversy and conversation by posting an AI-generated photo of himself dressed as the Pope on his social media platforms. The image, shared from both his personal and White House accounts, immediately drew sharp reactions, ranging from criticism to amusement.

The timing of the post, just days after the death of Pope Francis, raised eyebrows. While some saw it as a light joke, many viewed it as disrespectful to the Vatican and the late Pope. Trump's previous remarks about wanting to be Pope added fuel to the debate.

Public response varied widely. While some social media users applauded the bold move, others saw it as a sign of Trump's arrogance. As the Vatican prepares to select a new pope, the spectacle surrounding Trump's photo has generated significant online buzz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025