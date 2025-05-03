India Extends USD 200 Million Defence Line to Angola

In a significant move to bolster international ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a USD 200 million defence credit line to Angola. This announcement came during discussions with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

The talks covered a range of topics, including digital public infrastructure, space technology, healthcare, and capacity building. The credit line is intended to modernize Angola's defence forces, with discussions also touching on the repair, overhaul, and supply of defence platforms.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of India-Africa relations, particularly in confronting terrorism. He stated India's resolve in taking decisive actions against terrorists and their supporters, underlining the strategic partnership between the two nations as vital pillars of the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)