Left Menu

Pakistan-India Tensions Ignite IMF Financial Review Debate

Pakistan condemns India's call for IMF to reassess its financial support following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Islamabad views this as a political move by India to diplomatically isolate it. The IMF's Executive Board is set to review Pakistan's funding program amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:30 IST
Pakistan-India Tensions Ignite IMF Financial Review Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, Pakistan has criticized India's intention to request the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reassess Islamabad's financial aid package. The move, described as "politically motivated" by Pakistan, follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The IMF Executive Board's impending review of Pakistan's Extended Funding Facility on May 9 comes at a time when India is rallying global multilateral agencies to re-evaluate financial support, citing the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, Pakistan maintains its financial agenda remains intact, with high-level meetings affirming the importance of international backing for macroeconomic stability. An additional climate resilience package further underpins Islamabad's economic standing, as both nations navigate this controversial diplomatic episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025