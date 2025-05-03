Pakistan-India Tensions Ignite IMF Financial Review Debate
Pakistan condemns India's call for IMF to reassess its financial support following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Islamabad views this as a political move by India to diplomatically isolate it. The IMF's Executive Board is set to review Pakistan's funding program amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.
Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, Pakistan has criticized India's intention to request the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reassess Islamabad's financial aid package. The move, described as "politically motivated" by Pakistan, follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The IMF Executive Board's impending review of Pakistan's Extended Funding Facility on May 9 comes at a time when India is rallying global multilateral agencies to re-evaluate financial support, citing the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam.
Meanwhile, Pakistan maintains its financial agenda remains intact, with high-level meetings affirming the importance of international backing for macroeconomic stability. An additional climate resilience package further underpins Islamabad's economic standing, as both nations navigate this controversial diplomatic episode.
