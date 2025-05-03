Caste Census: A Milestone in India’s Social Justice Journey

In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has applauded the Indian government's decision to conduct a caste census, crediting it to the persistent advocacy by his party and the late Mulayam Singh Yadav. Speaking in Ayodhya, Prasad emphasized the inclusion of the caste census in the party's 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election manifesto.

Touted as a victory for the Samajwadi Party, MP Awadhesh Prasad reiterated the role of current party head Akhilesh Yadav in pressuring the central government into taking this decision. Simultaneously, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called it a 'transformative moment' for India, pressing the government to ensure policy reforms follow suit.

Tejashwi Yadav's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged that data from the census should lead to comprehensive social reforms. He stressed the need for the private sector to align with social justice initiatives, arguing that businesses benefiting from public resources should mirror the country's social demographics. Both leaders emphasized the potential for this census to redefine equality across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)