Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, issued a stern warning regarding Kyiv's future amidst Russia's World War Two victory celebrations. According to Medvedev, the Ukrainian capital might not survive beyond May 9 should Ukraine provoke an attack on Moscow during the ceremonial events.

In light of these tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire from May 8 to May 10, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. Despite the ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains cautious, advocating for a longer 30-day truce while acknowledging the potential safety risks for visiting dignitaries.

Medvedev labeled Zelenskiy's security concerns as a provocation, stating that Kyiv's safety guarantees for the Victory Day events were unnecessary. Emphasizing the current geopolitical climate, Medvedev stated any provocation on Victory Day could jeopardize Kyiv's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)