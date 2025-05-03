Left Menu

Tensions Surround Victory Day: Medvedev Warns of Kyiv's Uncertain Future

Dmitry Medvedev warns of Kyiv’s potential threats amidst Victory Day celebrations, following Ukraine's conditional ceasefire acceptance. As Russia plans a 72-hour truce, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy stresses safety concerns for foreign dignitaries in Moscow, with Medvedev dismissing Kyiv's security assurances as unnecessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:20 IST
Tensions Surround Victory Day: Medvedev Warns of Kyiv's Uncertain Future
Dmitry Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, issued a stern warning regarding Kyiv's future amidst Russia's World War Two victory celebrations. According to Medvedev, the Ukrainian capital might not survive beyond May 9 should Ukraine provoke an attack on Moscow during the ceremonial events.

In light of these tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire from May 8 to May 10, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. Despite the ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains cautious, advocating for a longer 30-day truce while acknowledging the potential safety risks for visiting dignitaries.

Medvedev labeled Zelenskiy's security concerns as a provocation, stating that Kyiv's safety guarantees for the Victory Day events were unnecessary. Emphasizing the current geopolitical climate, Medvedev stated any provocation on Victory Day could jeopardize Kyiv's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025