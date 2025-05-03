Historic Deal Shapes Future of US-Ukraine Relations Amid Ongoing Conflict

During a brief meeting at the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump focused on bolstering air defense systems and imposing sanctions on Russia. Oekraaine's leader called their discussions the most productive yet, as they also agreed a 30-day ceasefire could pave the way for peace.

The discussions came in conjunction with a newly signed minerals deal between Ukraine and the United States. According to Zelenskiy, this agreement will foster crucial U.S. investment in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, offering a boon to both economies. Trump affirmed his commitment to supporting Ukraine's future development.

Zelenskiy underscored the need for enhanced air defense capabilities, noting that $30 billion in U.S. military aid was allocated for 2024, with additional aid slated for 2025 and 2026. The minerals agreement, celebrated by Trump, grants the U.S. significant access to Ukraine's valuable mineral resources, advancing both nations' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)