Water Wars: Haryana and Punjab Clash over Bhakra Beas Water Allocation

In a heated all-party meeting, Haryana leaders condemned Punjab for withholding water allocated by the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and current CM Nayab Singh Saini stressed the urgency of releasing Haryana's share to avoid further drinking water crises. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's actions were criticized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:29 IST
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tensions over water-sharing agreements, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized Punjab's decision to withhold Haryana's allocated water. Following an all-party meeting, Hooda stressed Punjab lacks the authority to halt Haryana's rightful share, urging the Centre to resolve the dispute through the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

The Haryana government, led by BJP's Nayab Singh Saini, convened a cross-party meeting to address the water dispute in Chandigarh. Chief Minister Saini urged Punjab to comply with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)'s directives to release water, highlighting a passed resolution during the meeting that supports this stance and appeals for peace between the states.

In a press conference, CM Saini highlighted Haryana's pressing drinking water concerns and accused Punjab of exceeding its water use while denying Haryana its due. The CM outlined that the BBMB had allocated 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, but the Punjab government under CM Bhagwant Mann hadn't adhered to the April decisions, leading to a shortfall for Haryana.

Saini strongly advocated for Punjab to honor the BBMB decision from April 23rd and enable the equitable distribution of water. The meeting articulated a unified call for the release of Haryana's water share and urged the populace of both states to maintain peace.

Haryana Minister Shruti Chaudhary joined in criticizing Punjab, labeling CM Bhagwant Mann's actions as "undemocratic" and a direct challenge to constitutional norms. The call followed BBMB's order for additional water release, amid Mann's concerns about declining reservoir levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

