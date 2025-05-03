Left Menu

Missile Tension: India and Pakistan's Stand-Off Escalates

Escalating tensions ensue between India and Pakistan following Pakistan's launch of a ballistic missile, seen by India as provocation amidst the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite prior notice of the test, this action has prompted India to impose several retaliatory measures, further straining diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is facing mounting tensions with Pakistan after the latter conducted a controversial ballistic missile test on Saturday, sparking outrage over what New Delhi terms as a provocative act. The test followed the recent Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

The Pakistani military tested the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which spans a range of 450 km. Despite Islamabad notifying New Delhi ahead of the test as per international norms, the act is perceived by Indian officials as fueling regional instability. Their concerns further intensified by Pakistan's recent military exercises and ceasefire breaches along the Line of Control.

Amid these developments, India has responded by suspending various bilateral contracts, downgrading diplomatic relations, and imposing bans on trade and imports with its neighbor. Prime Minister Modi, post a strategic defense meeting, affirmed military liberty in addressing the terror aftermath, underscoring India's resolve to retaliate against terrorism at its roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

