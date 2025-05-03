Missile Tension: India and Pakistan's Stand-Off Escalates

India is facing mounting tensions with Pakistan after the latter conducted a controversial ballistic missile test on Saturday, sparking outrage over what New Delhi terms as a provocative act. The test followed the recent Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

The Pakistani military tested the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which spans a range of 450 km. Despite Islamabad notifying New Delhi ahead of the test as per international norms, the act is perceived by Indian officials as fueling regional instability. Their concerns further intensified by Pakistan's recent military exercises and ceasefire breaches along the Line of Control.

Amid these developments, India has responded by suspending various bilateral contracts, downgrading diplomatic relations, and imposing bans on trade and imports with its neighbor. Prime Minister Modi, post a strategic defense meeting, affirmed military liberty in addressing the terror aftermath, underscoring India's resolve to retaliate against terrorism at its roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)