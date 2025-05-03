Political Reshuffle in Yemen as PM Resigns Amidst Tensions

In a significant political development, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, the Prime Minister of Yemen's internationally recognised government, announced his resignation on Saturday due to numerous challenges, including an inability to restructure the government.

Mubarak's decision follows a confrontation with Rashad Al-Alimi, the head of Yemen's presidential council, over Mubarak's request to dismiss 12 ministers, which was denied. Financial Minister Salem Saleh Bin Braik is anticipated to be named the new prime minister, as reported by six government sources.

Mubarak, who gained international attention in 2015 after being captured by Houthi militia, stepped down as the U.S. ramped up airstrikes against the Houthis to protect maritime activities in the Red Sea. The exacerbated conflict has seen the Houthis control significant regions since seizing Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)