Political Reshuffle in Yemen as PM Resigns Amidst Tensions

Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's Prime Minister, resigned citing challenges such as governmental reshuffling issues. His resignation follows a power struggle with Rashad Al-Alimi over ministerial dismissals. Finance Minister Salem Saleh Bin Braik is expected to succeed him. Yemen remains in turmoil amidst ongoing U.S. military operations against Houthi forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:27 IST
Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak

In a significant political development, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, the Prime Minister of Yemen's internationally recognised government, announced his resignation on Saturday due to numerous challenges, including an inability to restructure the government.

Mubarak's decision follows a confrontation with Rashad Al-Alimi, the head of Yemen's presidential council, over Mubarak's request to dismiss 12 ministers, which was denied. Financial Minister Salem Saleh Bin Braik is anticipated to be named the new prime minister, as reported by six government sources.

Mubarak, who gained international attention in 2015 after being captured by Houthi militia, stepped down as the U.S. ramped up airstrikes against the Houthis to protect maritime activities in the Red Sea. The exacerbated conflict has seen the Houthis control significant regions since seizing Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

