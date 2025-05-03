Omar Abdullah's Strategy for Post-Attack J&K Stability

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to deliberate over critical matters, including the previous week's terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting occurred at the prime minister's residence, extending for approximately 30 minutes, officials confirmed.

This encounter marked the first meeting between the leaders since the April 22 attack that tragically claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists. Abdullah reportedly detailed the current situation on the ground, emphasizing the widespread public outrage and the numerous protest demonstrations denouncing the violence, a first-time occurrence since the inception of terrorism in 1989.

Furthermore, Abdullah accentuated the heroic actions of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator, who valiantly attempted to disarm a terrorist to protect tourists. The chief minister also brought to light the repercussions on the state's thriving tourism sector and the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, officials disclosed. The 38-day pilgrimage is slated to commence on July 3 via two routes — the traditional 48-kilometer path from Pahalgam in Anantnag and the steeper 14-kilometer Baltal route in Ganderbal.

(With inputs from agencies.)