Minister's Bold Stand Amidst Pahalgam Tragedy
Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil has vowed not to accept any bouquets or mementoes until the Pahalgam terror attack is avenged. Following the attack, India has halted obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty, stimulating discussions on investment and innovation at the Global Investor Conference in Surat.
Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil has taken a definitive stand, refusing to accept bouquets or mementoes until justice is served for the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. His statement at an investors' conference in Surat drew resounding applause from the audience, marking a firm stance on national issues.
In response to the tragic events, India promptly halted its commitments under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Minister Paatil took to X to emphasize the Modi government's historic decision, asserting that no water from the Indus River would reach Pakistan—a stance in line with national interests.
Addressing the Global Investor Conference in Surat, Paatil discussed India's trajectory under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, highlighting the nation's evolution from a consumer to a global leader in entrepreneurship and investment. Concurrently, India has ceased the import of goods and mail exchange with Pakistan, citing national security concerns.
