Left Menu

Minister's Bold Stand Amidst Pahalgam Tragedy

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil has vowed not to accept any bouquets or mementoes until the Pahalgam terror attack is avenged. Following the attack, India has halted obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty, stimulating discussions on investment and innovation at the Global Investor Conference in Surat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:44 IST
Minister's Bold Stand Amidst Pahalgam Tragedy
CR Paatil
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil has taken a definitive stand, refusing to accept bouquets or mementoes until justice is served for the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. His statement at an investors' conference in Surat drew resounding applause from the audience, marking a firm stance on national issues.

In response to the tragic events, India promptly halted its commitments under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Minister Paatil took to X to emphasize the Modi government's historic decision, asserting that no water from the Indus River would reach Pakistan—a stance in line with national interests.

Addressing the Global Investor Conference in Surat, Paatil discussed India's trajectory under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, highlighting the nation's evolution from a consumer to a global leader in entrepreneurship and investment. Concurrently, India has ceased the import of goods and mail exchange with Pakistan, citing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025