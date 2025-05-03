Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Urges Strong Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Following a devastating attack in Pahalgam, Farooq Abdullah calls for decisive measures against Pakistan. He stresses the need to combat terrorism, asserting Jammu and Kashmir's allegiance to India. Abdullah also criticizes the Indus Waters Treaty and encourages national unity in addressing these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:31 IST
Farooq Abdullah Urges Strong Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah has called for robust action against Pakistan. Speaking to ANI, Abdullah emphasized the urgent need to eradicate terrorism, stating that Jammu and Kashmir have never supported Pakistan's actions and will continue to stand against them.

Abdullah expressed solidarity with the victims, highlighting the emotional toll on families affected by terrorism. 'We are with those who have suffered,' he asserted, vowing that sacrifices made in the fight against terror will be avenged. He called on the nation to rally together and deliver a strong response to both terrorism and cross-border hostility.

Criticizing the Indus Waters Treaty, Abdullah lamented the lack of consideration for Jammu and Kashmir in its drafting, asserting the region's suffering under its terms. Urging for change, he appealed to the Indian government, advocating for national unity not only in grief but in defiance against Pakistan and its transgressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

