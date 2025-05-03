Farooq Abdullah Urges Strong Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of a tragic attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah has called for robust action against Pakistan. Speaking to ANI, Abdullah emphasized the urgent need to eradicate terrorism, stating that Jammu and Kashmir have never supported Pakistan's actions and will continue to stand against them.

Abdullah expressed solidarity with the victims, highlighting the emotional toll on families affected by terrorism. 'We are with those who have suffered,' he asserted, vowing that sacrifices made in the fight against terror will be avenged. He called on the nation to rally together and deliver a strong response to both terrorism and cross-border hostility.

Criticizing the Indus Waters Treaty, Abdullah lamented the lack of consideration for Jammu and Kashmir in its drafting, asserting the region's suffering under its terms. Urging for change, he appealed to the Indian government, advocating for national unity not only in grief but in defiance against Pakistan and its transgressions.

