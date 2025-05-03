Left Menu

Netanyahu's Azerbaijan Visit Postponed Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his visit to Azerbaijan originally scheduled for early May due to tensions in Gaza and Syria. His office cited a busy diplomatic and security agenda. The visit was to strengthen security and energy ties with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his planned visit to Azerbaijan next week, his office announced on Saturday. The decision comes in light of escalating tensions in Gaza and Syria.

The prime minister's office mentioned "the intense diplomatic and security schedule" faced by Netanyahu and stated that the visit would be rescheduled, although no new date has been provided as yet.

The visit was originally scheduled from May 7-11, during which Netanyahu was expected to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Israel and Azerbaijan have maintained strong security and energy ties over the years.

