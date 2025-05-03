Diplomatic Strains: India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Post-Terror Attack

Rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack have prompted a call for diplomatic resolution by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov's conversations with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, revolve around settling disagreements under the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.

The Russian embassy confirmed Lavrov's discussions with Jaishankar, focusing on the exacerbation of Indo-Pakistan relations and proposing political resolution by bilateral means, as per the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999.

As tensions simmer following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, India has enforced several punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and shutting down the operational land-border crossing at Punjab's Attari. In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended trade with India.

