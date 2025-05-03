Left Menu

Diplomatic Strains: India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Post-Terror Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions have risen between India and Pakistan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged a diplomatic resolution under the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. India has enacted punitive measures against Pakistan citing cross-border ties to the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:30 IST
  • India

Rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack have prompted a call for diplomatic resolution by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov's conversations with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, revolve around settling disagreements under the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.

The Russian embassy confirmed Lavrov's discussions with Jaishankar, focusing on the exacerbation of Indo-Pakistan relations and proposing political resolution by bilateral means, as per the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999.

As tensions simmer following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, India has enforced several punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and shutting down the operational land-border crossing at Punjab's Attari. In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended trade with India.

