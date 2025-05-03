Left Menu

Landslide Victory: Lawrence Wong Leads PAP to Triumph in Singapore's Elections

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his People’s Action Party (PAP) achieved a significant victory, securing 87 of 97 seats in the Singaporean parliament. The election, amidst US trade tariff uncertainties, ensures PAP's governance for five more years. Wong, in his first election as premier, pledges hard work for the voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a sweeping victory, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the People's Action Party (PAP) secured 87 out of 97 available parliamentary seats in Singapore's recent general election. The landslide has guaranteed the ruling party power for another five years.

The PAP sought this mandate during tumultuous times marked by global economic uncertainties, notably due to trade tariffs imposed by the US. Despite these challenges, Singapore's oldest and largest political organization reaffirmed its dominance, with about 2.6 million citizens casting votes.

This election marked Wong's first as the nation's leader. He described the experience as humbling and assured the public of his commitment to serve. "We are grateful for your strong mandate and... will honour the trust that you have given to us by working even harder for all of you," the premier stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

