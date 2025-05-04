Trump's Digital Papacy Sparks Controversy
Former President Donald Trump stirred online debate after posting an AI-generated image of himself as Pope on social media. This comes amid multiple domestic controversies, including proposed budget cuts, a newly signed school voucher law in Texas, and the return of FDA staff for drug negotiations.
In a move that has sent ripples across the internet, Former President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as the Pope. This followed shortly after he attended Pope Francis's funeral, drawing mixed reactions online.
In political developments, Trump's administration has proposed a significant $163 billion cut to the federal budget, with sharp reductions in education, housing, and medical research allocations. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a landmark school voucher law, allowing state funds to be used for private education, marking a shift in public education policy.
Amidst these domestic affairs, the Trump administration has faced legal and organizational challenges, including the federal court's halting a decision related to Voice of America employees, and legal action striking down an executive order against law firm Perkins Coie. The FDA is also involved in bringing back staff for crucial negotiations on drug user fees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ACLU's Battle Against Deportations of Venezuelans Amid Wartime Law Controversy
Controversy Over 'Janivara' Removal at Karnataka Exam Centre
State Language Debate: Maharashtra's Hindi Mandate Sparks Controversy
Murshidabad Unrest Sparks Controversy: Calls for National Probe Intensify
Attempt on Ricky Rai's Life Sparks Controversy in Karnataka