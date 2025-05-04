India's Stern Reply: Imposing Complete Trade Ban on Pakistan

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India has announced a sweeping ban on all imports from Pakistan, a decision hailed by BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. He declared that Pakistan is being spoken to in a language it understands and emphasized the importance of teaching Pakistan a lesson.

Hussain further noted India's efforts to isolate Pakistan on the global stage, with the intent to declare it a terror state. On May 3, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that all goods originating from or exported via Pakistan are now banned, intensifying the halt on bilateral trade.

The notification from the Commerce and Industry Ministry emphasizes that this prohibition comes as a matter of national security. This decision is a part of a broader set of diplomatic measures by India, including other sanctions and the closure of check posts with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)