Left Menu

India's Stern Reply: Imposing Complete Trade Ban on Pakistan

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India has imposed a comprehensive ban on imports from Pakistan. This significant move aims to address security concerns and globally isolate Pakistan. The decision reinforces India's resolve to curb terrorism and secure national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:43 IST
India's Stern Reply: Imposing Complete Trade Ban on Pakistan
Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India has announced a sweeping ban on all imports from Pakistan, a decision hailed by BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. He declared that Pakistan is being spoken to in a language it understands and emphasized the importance of teaching Pakistan a lesson.

Hussain further noted India's efforts to isolate Pakistan on the global stage, with the intent to declare it a terror state. On May 3, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that all goods originating from or exported via Pakistan are now banned, intensifying the halt on bilateral trade.

The notification from the Commerce and Industry Ministry emphasizes that this prohibition comes as a matter of national security. This decision is a part of a broader set of diplomatic measures by India, including other sanctions and the closure of check posts with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025