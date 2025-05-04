BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Lord Ram

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has criticized the Congress party, particularly its leader Rahul Gandhi, for remarks describing Lord Ram and deities as "mythological." Poonawalla accused Congress of a pattern of insulting Hindus and labeled the comments as typical of the party.

Poonawalla further accused Congress of undermining India's armed forces by questioning the legitimacy of surgical strikes and alleged that the party's actions amounted to treason. He referenced past instances where the Congress government reportedly submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, suggesting Lord Ram did not exist, and attempted to "destroy" Ram Setu.

Poonawalla targeted Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi, who questioned the evidence of a surgical strike. He criticized Congress for supposedly lowering the armed forces' morale and urged renaming the party as the "Anti-National Congress." He claimed Rahul Gandhi prioritizes vote bank politics over national interest, citing alleged previous clean chits to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)