India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Amid Heightened Tensions

In response to a recent attack in Pahalgam killing 26, Indian leaders gather to reassess their strategy against terrorism. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalate as Prime Minister Modi meets military chiefs for crucial discussions. The government pledges to take decisive action and holds Pakistan accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened meetings with top military leaders to address the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Sources reveal that Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met with Modi on Sunday, following the Navy Chief's discussions the day prior.

The meeting with the Air Force Chief followed a strategic session chaired by Modi and attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. A Cabinet Committee on Security meeting was also held, underlining the seriousness of India's resolve to combat terrorism vigorously.

In a strong message to Pakistan, the Indian government has paused the Indus Water Treaty and asserted its right for a robust response. This has garnered support from opposition parties, emphasizing national unity in the face of cross-border terrorism linked to recent positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

