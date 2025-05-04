Xi Jinping's Historic Visit to Russia: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Commemorations

Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated for an official visit to Russia from May 7 to May 10, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat. The news was confirmed by the Kremlin on Sunday.

During his visit, President Xi is expected to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Discussions will center around strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and the signing of significant agreements. The Kremlin emphasized that these talks would cover the development of a comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction, and address current international and regional issues.

The visit comes as Russia remembers the Soviet Union's sacrifice in World War Two, where they lost 27 million people but ultimately advanced into Berlin. Several global leaders, including those from Brazil, Serbia, and Slovakia, are expected to attend these commemorative events. Meanwhile, tension remains as Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discuss ceasefire terms amid the ongoing conflict.

