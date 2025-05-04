Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Historic Visit to Russia: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Commemorations

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from May 7-10 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat. He will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss strategic partnerships and attend regional celebrations. Possible ceasefire discussions with Ukraine are also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:59 IST
Xi Jinping's Historic Visit to Russia: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Commemorations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated for an official visit to Russia from May 7 to May 10, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat. The news was confirmed by the Kremlin on Sunday.

During his visit, President Xi is expected to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Discussions will center around strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and the signing of significant agreements. The Kremlin emphasized that these talks would cover the development of a comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction, and address current international and regional issues.

The visit comes as Russia remembers the Soviet Union's sacrifice in World War Two, where they lost 27 million people but ultimately advanced into Berlin. Several global leaders, including those from Brazil, Serbia, and Slovakia, are expected to attend these commemorative events. Meanwhile, tension remains as Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discuss ceasefire terms amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025