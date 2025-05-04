Missile Launch from Yemen Disrupts Israeli Air Traffic
A missile launch from Yemen led to the temporary closure of air traffic to Israel's main airport. Operations are set to resume after police conduct final security checks. The incident was marked by visible smoke rising near the airport.
In a sudden disruption, Israeli police confirmed that air traffic to the nation's principal airport was halted following a missile launch from Yemen on Sunday.
Authorities assured that plane operations and other airport activities are anticipated to resume shortly after a comprehensive security sweep by officers.
Earlier, a significant column of smoke was observed emanating near the airport in the wake of the missile launch, highlighting the incident's immediate impact.
