From Rejection to Embrace: Modi's U-turn on Caste Census

In a striking policy reversal, the Modi government has decided to include caste data in the upcoming national census, a move previously opposed. The Congress claims this as a 'desperate U-turn' fueled by political pressure.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted instances where Prime Minister Modi opposed the caste census. In 2024, he labeled proponents as 'urban naxals' and previously dismissed the idea in Parliament.

With the Cabinet Committee's decision, the government faces calls for transparency and clear timelines. Opposition parties, meanwhile, accuse the administration of strategic diversions in response to public demand for caste data inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)