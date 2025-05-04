From Rejection to Embrace: Modi's U-turn on Caste Census
The Congress accused Prime Minister Modi of making a significant policy shift on the caste census, raising questions about transparency and intent. After years of opposition, the government has announced caste data collection in the upcoming census, sparking debates and varied political reactions.
- Country:
- India
In a striking policy reversal, the Modi government has decided to include caste data in the upcoming national census, a move previously opposed. The Congress claims this as a 'desperate U-turn' fueled by political pressure.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted instances where Prime Minister Modi opposed the caste census. In 2024, he labeled proponents as 'urban naxals' and previously dismissed the idea in Parliament.
With the Cabinet Committee's decision, the government faces calls for transparency and clear timelines. Opposition parties, meanwhile, accuse the administration of strategic diversions in response to public demand for caste data inclusion.
