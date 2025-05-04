Left Menu

Tragedy at Shree Lairai Temple: Goa Governor Responds

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai visited families affected by a tragic stampede at Shree Lairai Temple in North Goa. Six people lost their lives during a festival, and numerous others were injured. The government pledged financial assistance and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:44 IST
Tragedy at Shree Lairai Temple: Goa Governor Responds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly stampede at the Shree Lairai Temple in North Goa, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai made efforts to console grieving families. The incident, occurring during a festival, claimed six lives and injured several attendees. Describing the event as 'beyond human expectation,' Pillai emphasized ongoing government support for the victims.

The state and central governments have promised robust compensation measures, including a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. The Goa government has initiated a fact-finding inquiry, chaired by Commissioner-cum-Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques, with a report expected imminently.

Taking swift action, the Pramod Sawant administration reassigned senior officials District Collector Sneha Gitte and Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal to maintain an unbiased investigation process. Governor Pillai is poised to deliver a comprehensive report to the Union government following the local investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025