Tragedy at Shree Lairai Temple: Goa Governor Responds
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai visited families affected by a tragic stampede at Shree Lairai Temple in North Goa. Six people lost their lives during a festival, and numerous others were injured. The government pledged financial assistance and initiated an investigation into the incident.
In the wake of a deadly stampede at the Shree Lairai Temple in North Goa, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai made efforts to console grieving families. The incident, occurring during a festival, claimed six lives and injured several attendees. Describing the event as 'beyond human expectation,' Pillai emphasized ongoing government support for the victims.
The state and central governments have promised robust compensation measures, including a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. The Goa government has initiated a fact-finding inquiry, chaired by Commissioner-cum-Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques, with a report expected imminently.
Taking swift action, the Pramod Sawant administration reassigned senior officials District Collector Sneha Gitte and Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal to maintain an unbiased investigation process. Governor Pillai is poised to deliver a comprehensive report to the Union government following the local investigation.
